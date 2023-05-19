Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Fans Wanting Her to Join 'Real Housewives'
Will Real Housewives viewers be seeing Chrissy Teigen holding a diamond any time soon? According to the Bravo fan, it would not be a good idea.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, the famous foodie reacted to the people who would love to see her join theReal Housewives of Beverly Hills. Host Andy Cohen admitted he's in the group, telling the famous mom she's his dream celebrity to join the franchise.
While she's a devoted viewer, joining the ladies on-screen would be a different story for Teigen.
"Obviously I love watching the show," she said. "I don’t think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much... and they come in and it seems like they’re too fan girly."
As a result, she said, "I don’t really think it’s a good idea for me."
Also, there's one component of the show that she could not handle: "I don’t like fighting. I really don’t. I would cry a lot."
Cohen reminded her that she would not have to fight and could be "the fun girl" à la Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan.
Still, this is not the first time Teigen has expressed why she would not be a good fit. In 2022, she told ET, "A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I'd be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something... I'm always like, 'No, no.'"
Of the Housewives stars, she noted, "Any one of them would scare the crap out of me because they could really go in."
