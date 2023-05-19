Chrissy Teigen may have come on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to talk all things Bravo, but during the After Show another important person close to the 37-year-old model and cookbook author became the unwanted subject of discussion.

"You know who almost made me cry? Your bodyguard is so hot," host Cohen declared.

Teigen laughed at Cohen's comment, saying, "Oh my god, Steven!"

Cohen noted that the bodyguard's looks had become a discussion among members of his staff.

"He's an ex-Marine. You guys are all checking out Steven?" Teigen asked. "Oh, he's going to love it. Steven, he's wearing, like, a jacket today."

"I know. I saw," Cohen added, grinning.

"He's going to be mortified," Teigen said.

The camera then found a stone-faced Steven, who abruptly turned and walked out of the studio when he realized he was being filmed.

"Oh there he is!" Cohen said, before noticing that Steven had walked out. "Oh, is he mad?"

"No, he's not mad. He's got a lot of kids and a wonderful wife. He's gonna die!" Teigen said, laughing.

Teigen herself is mom to 7-year-old Luna, 5-year-old Miles, and 4-month-old Esti with her husband, John Legend.

For more on Teigen's life as a mom of three, watch the clip below.

