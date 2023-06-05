Chrissy Teigen was living out her Parent Trap fantasy over the weekend as she shared the hilarious mishap that led her to believe she had an identical twin sister. Taking to Instagram late Sunday night, the 37-year-old model and cookbook author shared that a recent 23 and Me DNA test led her to have an "insane 24 hours."

John Legend's wife revealed that in recent years, she's been focused on her "health and wellness" and looking into her past and her family history.

After paying for some upgrades for the ancestry program, 23 and Me, Teigen's results showed that she had an identical twin sister.

She shared the message she wrote to the mystery sister, noting, "At this point, I'm spiraling."

"I call my dad and I literally say, 'Dad, hey, did you see me come out of Mom's vagina and were there two of me?'" Teigen says of her call to her father, Ron Teigen Sr., who shares her with mom Vilailuck Teigen. "He starts laughing and saying, 'No, I was there. There were not two of you.' I'm like, 'Are you sure you were there?'"

Chrissy then notes that she called her sister, Tina Teigen, and asked her if she had an identical twin. The mother of three shared that Tina let out a gasp at the question, leading her to believe that she did, in fact, have an identical twin.

"At this point, I'm making excuses for my whole life," Chrissy quips. "This is why I'm co-dependent, because my twin was ripped away from me. I've always felt something missing, and this is why I have addiction issues."

But Tina reminded Chrissy that she was supposed to do the show Finding Your Roots, in which they delve into a celebrity's ancestry, but the show never aired.

"They had us take DNA tests, and they put it under secret names so the world couldn't tell," Chrissy recalled, noting, "My identical twin was myself. I was matching myself."

Though she might not have an identical twin, Chrissy is mom to three cute kids with John Legend.

Ahead of her ancestry spiral, the proud mom shared cute videos and photos with her 7-year-old daughter, Luna, 4-year-old son Miles, and 4-month-old daughter Esti, on Instagram, writing, "Going into the weekend with gratitude !!!!! for my babies, my husband, my friends and my team 💕"

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 'Wonderful' New Life With Baby No. 3 (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Fans Wanting Her to Join 'Real Housewives'

Chrissy Teigen's Baby Girl Esti Had a Big Milestone Over Mother's Day

Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body

Related Gallery