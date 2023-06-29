Hair goals! Chrissy Teigen is marveling at her newborn son's impressive head of hair, sharing a sweet video that highlights her baby's most striking feature.

Teigen announced on Wednesday that she and husband John Legend had welcomed their fourth child, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate earlier this month. Later, she posted an adorable clip on Instagram of their newborn's first moments in the hospital. In the video, Wren is propped up by, presumably, a nurse, as he's burped with a series of gentle pats on his back. He looks around contently while positioned in the hospital's clear basinet with a classic blue-and-pink striped blanket.

Wren's thick, black hair adorably stands straight up atop his head.

"The hair. simple plan is shaking," Teigen quipped in her caption, referencing the early Canadian punk band known for the early 2000s hits, "I'm Just a Kid" and "Perfect," and lead singer Pierre Bouvier's signature spiky hairstyle.

Simple Plan's verified group account responded in the comment with well wishes.

"Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! 🤩🤘 Congratulations! ❤️" the band wrote.

The family's newest addition comes six months after Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti in January. In a lengthy statement announcing the news of Wren's birth, Teigen explained how and why they chose to grow their family with the help of a surrogate in conjunction with Teigen's pregnancy.

Legend and Teigen are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles. In September 2020, they tragically lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation.

"After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again," Teigen wrote. "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogate, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?! At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John - I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

"And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were happy to learn it worked -- we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti," Teigen continued. "Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

"The first embryo we tried with Alex didn’t survive, and I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer. How much she gave up of her own body -- surgeries to get scar tissue cleared, the mental toll it takes to go through all of that for yourself, much less for other people," she added. "Not wanting to rush the process, we took a breath and... were just patient. I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn’t any different from any other expecting couple. As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra became pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."

The 37-year-old model shared that Wren was born "just minutes before midnight on June 19 amid a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love." Teigen also noted their son's middle name, Alexander, is a nod to their surrogate.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

While the couple welcoming two babies into their family so close together may surprise fans, Legend told ET that they were planning to have more kids after his wife gave birth to Esti.

"Chrissy, I think, wants more," he told ET's Kevin Frazier in September 2022. "I'm one of four, so I'm cool with it. I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it's a lot of folks -- especially when you're traveling, [it] gets difficult."

The 44-year-old singer added, "Chrissy and I, you know, we get on a lot of planes together and once you have four kids, it gets logistically -- it gets complicated."

That being said, Legend had nothing but high praise for his older children, "They have each other, you know, Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there's enough of a gap to where we don't have to micromanage their every moment."

