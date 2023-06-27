Margot Robbie is revealing behind-the-scenes secrets of a viral Barbie shot. In an interview with Fandango, the 32-year-old actress shared how the much-discussed shot of Barbie's permanently high-heeled feet was captured on film.

"It was probably about eight takes. Wasn't that many," Robbie said of the scene in the trailer, before confirming that it was her feet in the shot.

"I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn't come off, so I could get my feet out of them," she said. "And I was holding onto a bar. But that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above [the] camera."

Using her actual feet in the scene was important to Robbie as she explained, "I always try to do my own inserts."

"I don't like when I watch a movie and I know it's not my hands. I hate that so much," she said. "I always say to the director, 'Please let me do all my own things. I don't like knowing that I didn't do it.'"

The latest interview came after Robbie gave a tour of the Barbie Dreamhouse in a video for Architectural Digest. In the fun video, fans got to see the all-pink house, which features a slide from the bedroom to the pool, a Clueless-style closet, and '50s-themed props.

Barbie will hit theaters July 21.

