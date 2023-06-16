Margot Robbie is taking fans inside Barbieland! In a video for Architectural Digest, the 32-year-old actress gives a tour of the Barbie Dreamhouse ahead of the release of the Barbie movie next month.

The tour starts in the all-pink kitchen and bar area, which features both "obviously artificial" 2D decals and '50s-themed props. From there, Robbie walks fans outside to her "favorite design feature" of the house -- the slide that takes Barbie from her bedroom into the waterless pool. "Not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie," Robbie quips.

Like the pool, the shower is sans water, as there are no elements in Barbieland. Even so, Robbie says, Barbie showers every day. "Even though it's fake, it's really beautiful," she says, "which is kind of like everything in Barbieland."

The Dreamhouse is "just fun and gorgeous," Robbie notes, before showing off Barbie's view from her house.

"It's see through, so we can see each other, all the Barbies in their own Barbie dreamhouses wake up in the morning and they can wave at each other," she says.

When Barbie's not keeping an eye on her neighbors, she might be admiring her Clueless-style closet.

"This was a design thing that we were very excited about. We were saying that [with] the wardrobe in Clueless the bar was set so high, and we would really like to do something that is as cool as that," Robbie says, before explaining how the magic closet works.

"She looks at it, gives a spin, and it's on her body," Robbie says. "She walks off and the outfit for the next day is sitting in the wardrobe behind her."

The rest of Barbie's morning routine is just as easy, as she "wakes up with perfect hair, no morning breath, her pajamas are impossibly ironed and beautiful still, and she feels great, energized for another perfect day in Barbieland."

When she's ready to depart for the day, Barbie "walks to the edge [of her house] and she impossibly floats down to her car."

Before she leaves, she checks the mail, though any letters she receives won't be all that interesting to read.

"All the writing in Barbieland is actually just gibberish, it's just scribbled away," Robbie explains. "Kids kind of write endless amounts of nothing, but it's all very beautiful."

The whole set, director Greta Gerwig said, "is the product of so many discussions and so many references."

"I can't even tell you the meetings we've had about pink. We sat with all these different kinds of pinks and we were like, 'What is the pink and how do the pinks interact?'" Gerwig notes. "Because Barbie was invented in 1959, it felt like we could ground everything in that look of 1950s soundstage musicals... This kind of wonderfully fake, but emotionally artificial spaces. I want everyone to feel like they can reach onto the screen and touch everything."

For Ryan Gosling, the actor behind Ken, they accomplished that goal.

"Walking into those environments and feeling the kind of artistry and the love and the playfulness, it just was so exciting," Gosling says, with Robbie agreeing, "It was pretty incredible seeing this set for the first time."

"It was kind of surreal," she says, "because it's been so long looking at the miniatures and the models and the drawings and the design of what it was gonna look like, and then when you see it firsthand in real life, it's all there and it was really exciting."

Barbie will hit theaters July 21.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Barbie's Ryan Gosling Admits There's One Thing Ken Can Do That He Can't! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Barbie' Production Triggered a Worldwide Paint Shortage of This Color

Issa Rae Spills on Partying With Her 'Barbie' Co-Stars After Filming

Watch Barbie and Ken Venture to the Real World in New 'Barbie' Trailer

Related Gallery