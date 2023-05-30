Come on Barbie cast, let's go party!

Issa Rae spoke to ET's Ash Crossan at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere Tuesday, where she spilled the tea on hanging with her Barbie co-stars after filming.

"We went out together at a club night, we had a couple of other crazy nights, so, she was all about facilitating bonding time," Rae said of the film's director, Greta Gerwig, who hosted Barbie and un-Barbie events for the star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and more. "I'm grateful for it. We were better for it. We did a lot of un-Barbie-like activities off-set."

Rae also couldn't help but gush about Spider-Verse, particularly her character, Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman.

"I'm super proud of how dope she is. How unapologetic," she explained. "She is the only spider person who doesn't wear a mask, and she's just out here with her face, 'This is who I am, I'm kicking a** and I'm trying to save the multi-verse, and I'm not hiding any of that.'"

Across the Spider-Verse shows Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) meeting more Spider-People as he reunites with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) for a new adventure. This time, he's battling the multiverse-traversing The Spot and dealing with an adversary that hits closer to home -- Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 and his Spider-Force of multiverse protectors, which includes Rae's Drew, Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Spider-Man India (Karan Soni).

As for what she learned about herself while making the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated feature, Rae said it's inspired her to be braver.



"I mean, if anything I've learned that I need to step my game up and be a bit braver. I think if anything, this has just made me a bigger fan of the Spider-Verse, and it has made me a bit nerdier in terms of immersing myself in the world and understanding the lore a bit more," Rae said. "I thought I was a fan, but this makes me want to get deeper."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Barbie and Ken Venture to the Real World in New 'Barbie' Trailer

Ryan Gosling Has an Original Song on the 'Barbie' Soundtrack

Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Left Him Gifts on 'Barbie' Set

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer No. 2 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery