'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Sequel Announced for April 2022

Get your super-collider ready, Spider-Man fans -- there are plenty of multi-dimensional stories left to tell in the Spider-Verse!

Marvel moviegoers got a major thrill on Friday when it was announced that the highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse now has an official release date: April 8, 2022.

The official Twitter account of the Oscar-winning animated film shared the news first, teasing on Thursday, "Something's up. Our Spidey sense is tingling." On Friday, they made the big announcement -- posting Miles Morales' signature Spidey graffiti tag, which flickered through the movie's various animation styles as "2022" appeared in the center.

Back in July, Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore -- who voices Miles, aka Spider-Man, in the film -- told ET that he'd like the sequel to explore live-action possibilities.

"Since we've established the Spider-Verse, I think it would be cool for us to go from animation to live-action and back," he told ET after Hulu's presentation of his new series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, at the summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California.

"I don't know if that's going to happen, but that's what I want. That's what I would like," Moore added. Into the Spider-Verse also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, Lily Tomlin, Kimiko Glenn and more.

During an interview with ET earlier this year, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller confessed that incorporating a bit of live-action was something they had discussed with the first Spider-Verse film. "That was something we had talked about on the first movie for a little bit, and then decided to hang onto that idea for the future -- so who knows," Miller revealed.

Lord, meanwhile, confessed that "the sequel keeps getting longer than it can accommodate" due to the amount of doors the multiverse has opened. Fans met Spider-people (and pigs) from several different dimensions, even glimpsing Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O'Hara (voiced by Oscar Isaac), in a post-credits scene -- which means there are a lot of open avenues to potentially explore.

"We're working on some things. It's exciting. There's a lot of opportunities that that door of the multiverse opened and fun ideas, and it's a whole crazy universe out there," Miller explained.

After taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film this year, the duo also revealed that they'd like to dive deeper into Morales' Afro-Latino roots in the sequel.

"We're really proud of this movie, and there’s a lot of great ideas for another one. But obviously, we’re really proud that Miles has Puerto Rican heritage," Lord said. "I'm Cuban-American and... we’re linked, so obviously that’s something that’s a really interesting dimension of the character that's left to be explored further."

See more from the Spider-Verse masterminds in the video below.

