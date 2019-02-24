Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewill dig deeper into Miles Morales' heritage.

The character broke ground as the first Afro-Latino superhero on screen, and it seems fans will see even more of Miles' Puerto Rican roots in the movie's upcoming sequel.

"We're really proud of this movie, and there’s a lot of great ideas for another one. But obviously, we’re really proud that Miles has Puerto Rican heritage," Phil Lord said backstage at the 91st Academy Awards, after he and Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rotham and Christopher Miller took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

"I’m Cuban-American and... we’re linked, so obviously that’s something that’s a really interesting dimension of the character that's left to be explored further," he added.

Spider-Verse made history for its characters and its creative team on Sunday, as Ramsey became the first black winner of the Animated Feature Film category.

"It's a huge responsibility. This is someone who is going to be seen and taken to heart by lots of people," he told reporters of the significance of Miles' background. "All of them deeply felt the importance of that idea and that mission."

"So, Miles had a lot of backup. He had a lot of people who really loved him as a character, believed in his story, and knew how important it was going to be to black kids, Latino kids, kids who just want to be their best selves no matter who they are," Ramsey said. "We're very gratified that people are receiving this in the way [that we hoped]."

Lord and Miller gave an update on the Spider-Verse sequel while speaking with ET last month. See what they said in the video below.

