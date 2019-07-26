Shameik Moore knows what he'd like to happen in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"Since we've established the Spider-Verse, I think it would be cool for us to go from animation to live action and back," he told ET after Hulu's presentation of Moore's new series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, at the summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

"I don't know if that's going to happen, but that's what I want. That's what I would like," Moore added.

Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are currently penning the follow-up film, but Moore teased he's not allowed to talk about what's in store. "The movie ended on us hearing Gwen [Stacy], so I don't know anything more than that," he expressed.

During an interview with ET's Ash Crossan earlier this year, Miller confessed that incorporating a bit of live action was something they had discussed. "That was something we had talked about on the first movie for a little bit, and then decided to hang onto that idea for the future -- so who knows," he expressed.

Lord, meanwhile, confessed that "the sequel keeps getting longer than it can accommodate" due to the amount of doors the multiverse opened with the first film.

"We're working on some things. It's exciting. There's a lot of opportunities that that door of the multiverse opened and fun ideas, and it's a whole crazy universe out there," Miller explained.

After taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film this year, the duo also revealed that they'd like to dive deeper into Morales' Afro-Latino roots in the sequel.

"We're really proud of this movie, and there’s a lot of great ideas for another one. But obviously, we’re really proud that Miles has Puerto Rican heritage," Lord said. "I'm Cuban-American and... we’re linked, so obviously that’s something that’s a really interesting dimension of the character that's left to be explored further."

For now, fans can look forward to seeing Moore onscreen in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, debuting Sept. 4 on Hulu.

"He didn't have to audition. We offered him the role, but then he did his research," the show's co-creator, writer and executive producer The RZA said of Moore during Friday's panel.

"My audition process to becoming this character was, I think, becoming the character," explained Moore, who plays Sha in the series. "The biggest thing I didn't want to do was be Shaolin Fantastic [from The Get Down] in Wu-Tang… the process was nerve-racking. As an actor, whatever I'm doing, it needs to be iconic and historic. There's no, 'Shameik is just on camera.'"

