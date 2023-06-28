Kris Jenner made a major momager blunder during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. While giving one of her signature emotional toasts at the 42nd birthday dinner for her second daughter, Kim Kardashian, Kris praised Kim, declaring, "You're pretty much the leader of this family."

The Hulu cameras then cut to the eldest daughter in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian, who looked awkwardly over at her husband, Travis Barker.

In Kourtney's confessional interview, a producer asks if she considers Kim to be the "leader" of their family.

"I mean, if she wants to be. You know? It's not a cult that I'm following," Kourtney replies, laughing.

As for Kim, the mother of four says she's "so honored" that her mom thinks of her in that way, but adds of her mom, "I'm not ready for you to pass the baton. You need at least five more years."

Kris' "leader" comment isn't the only one that gets some pushback from her kids. She starts off her toast sharing that she texted Kim that she's the "strongest woman in the world," and Khloe Kardashian tells Kim that she received the same text.

When the sisters call their mom out on it, Kris tries to ignore the question before shouting, "Stop it!"

Kris also gets teased as the show transitions to a montage format as she rambles on with her never-ending toast.

Finally, she concludes, telling Kim, "You've had the f**king year from hell, and I'm proud of you."

Hulu

Tensions between Kim and Kourtney have been building since Kim agreed to a collaboration with Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana, who designed and hosted Kourtney's May 2022 wedding to Travis.

Kourtney called out Kim's "greediness" and lack of "loyalty" in Thursday's episode, telling Khloe, "I just thought, what else could you take from me? Can I have anything that's mine?"

But Kourtney still attends Kim's birthday dinner, sharing in her confessional interview, "No matter what is going on between us, we always show up for each other. Of course I'm going to celebrate my sister."

As for the struggles that Kris is referring to, Kim has been open about the drama between her and ex-husband Kanye West, the father of her four children -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Kim Kardashian’s Calling Sister Kourtney 'Shady' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kourtney vs. Kim Kardashian: Breaking Down the Dolce & Gabbana Drama

How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Exes Feel About Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump for First Time in New Pics

Related Gallery