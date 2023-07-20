While a source tells ET that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady's relationship is still just "friendly," the romance rumors have gotten back to their exes.

"There isn’t anything romantic going on between them," the source says of the 45-year-old former NFL pro and 42-year-old reality TV star. "Both of their priorities are their families. Kim has just been having fun and enjoying her summer."

As for Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband and the father of her four children, the source tells ET that the 46-year-old rapper "has been jealous over the reports about Kim and Tom."

When it comes to Gisele Bündchen, Tom's ex and the mother of two of his children, the source notes that the 43-year-old supermodel "is taking everything with a grain of salt."

"Her main focus is to have a healthy and balanced co-parenting relationship with Tom," the source says of Gisele, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday. "She wishes him the best and wants him to be happy."

Tom and Gisele, whose divorce was final in October 2022, share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. The athlete is also dad to Jack, 14, with his ex, 52-year-old Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye, whose divorce was final in November 2022, share North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Earlier this month, both Tom and Kim attended Michael Rubin's annual white party in the Hamptons, and the host of the star-studded soiree spoke with ET not long after about the romance rumors between his party guests.

"Honestly, they're just friends," Michael told ET at the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20-year anniversary black-tie gala in New York City. "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there."

According to the Fanatics CEO, "Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much."

"So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," Michael added. "We always want to laugh about it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady: What's Going on Amid Romance Rumors? Source Explains! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Michael Rubin Addresses Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Had Good Time Together at July 4th Party

Tom Brady on Peaceful Co-Parenting With Gisele Bündchen and Giving Back to the Youth (Exclusive)

Related Gallery