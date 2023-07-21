Kim Kardashian Documents Her Cartwheel While Wearing a Thong

Kim's Kartwheel! Kim Kardashian showed off her expert cartwheel skills on Thursday in a racy series of beach photos. The 42-year-old SKIMs founder rocked a pair of very revealing black thong bikini bottoms and a white T-shirt, which she tied into a crop top as she executed the move in the sand.

Posting every stage of the cartwheel in photo format, the mother of four then put them all together in a moving montage to show every angle of the maneuver.

Kim got some love in the comments from her famous pals, including Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, who often shows his own gymnastics moves on social media.

"Omg queen - so gorgie also lets go tumbleeeee," JVN commented on the photos.

Kim's longtime pal, Paris Hilton, wrote, "Sliving 🔥."

Though her bootylicious pics are nothing new, Kim did show a new side of herself in the new trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate. Watch the clip below to see her unrecognizable look for the FX series.

