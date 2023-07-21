Kim Kardashian Documents Her Cartwheel While Wearing a Thong
How Gisele Bündchen and Kanye West Feel About Tom Brady and Kim …
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Jason Aldean Reacts to Backlash Over 'Try That in a Small Town's…
First Look at Kim Kardashian's Shocking 'American Horror Story' …
Al Roker Surprised After Learning This About Showering
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Talks Stigma of Being a Labeled a …
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Rachel Leviss Spotted for First Time Since L…
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Split After 2 Years of Marriage (…
Mariah Carey and Twins Moroccan and Monroe Jump in on Viral 'Tou…
Kim Kardashian Says Ex Kanye West Told Her to ‘Burn’ His Stuff A…
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Michael Rubin Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating Rumo…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
'No Evidence' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Split (Royal Exp…
'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Cries as Moms With Heart T…
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
Kim's Kartwheel! Kim Kardashian showed off her expert cartwheel skills on Thursday in a racy series of beach photos. The 42-year-old SKIMs founder rocked a pair of very revealing black thong bikini bottoms and a white T-shirt, which she tied into a crop top as she executed the move in the sand.
Posting every stage of the cartwheel in photo format, the mother of four then put them all together in a moving montage to show every angle of the maneuver.
Kim got some love in the comments from her famous pals, including Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, who often shows his own gymnastics moves on social media.
"Omg queen - so gorgie also lets go tumbleeeee," JVN commented on the photos.
Kim's longtime pal, Paris Hilton, wrote, "Sliving 🔥."
Though her bootylicious pics are nothing new, Kim did show a new side of herself in the new trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate. Watch the clip below to see her unrecognizable look for the FX series.
RELATED CONTENT:
How Kanye West Feels About Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Romance Rumors
See Kim Kardashian as Creepy 'AHS: Delicate' Character in First Teaser
Kim Kardashian Says Ex Kanye West Told Her to Burn His Things