Kim Kardashian is continuing her work in prison reform.

Kardashian's latest effort comes in the case of rapper Master P's brother, Corey Miller, who has been behind bars for over twenty years. Corey has been in prison since 2002, where he's serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, a crime Kardashian says Miller did not commit.

The SKIMS founder took to social media to share Miller's story and shed light on a new Louisiana law that could possibly grant the incarcerated former rapper a new trial.

In the post, Kardashian breaks down Louisiana's new law, Section 926.2, which allows people to submit new factual evidence to prove their innocence.

"I wanted to shed some light on a case that I've been working on for years," Kardashian began. "Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, who the state dragged to trial just on material witness warrants. Those men have now sworn that their prior testimony was untrue."

She continued, "There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot."

Kardashian alleges that rather than searching for the "real perpetrator" of the crime, the local sheriff's office "zeroed in" on proving a case against Miller.

"The lead detective harassed multiple witnesses and mishandled the case to such a degree that the trial court had no choice but to grant Mr. Miller a new trial after he was convicted in 2003," she continued.

In 2009, four months before Mr. Miller’s second trial, Kardashian says Miller's attorney attempted to withdraw and complained he had not been paid in years.

"The new judge refused to allow counsel to withdraw, and Mr. Miller stood trial for a second time with an attorney who made no effort to call favorable witnesses to testify," Kardashian went on to claim. "The State's case was minimal, limited to the now recanted testimony of Darnell and Kenneth Jordan, and rather than call the five defense witnesses who testified at the first trial that Mr. Miller was not the shooter, trial counsel played the audio of their testimony for the jury."

Even without a vigorous defense, Kardashian said the jury recognized the "obvious issues" with the State's case, deliberating for over 24 hours on the matter.

I wanted to shed some light on a case that I’ve been working on for years…



Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2023

"After being sequestered overnight, the jury attempted to return a 10-2 verdict, with one juror stating she was only voting guilty 'under duress.' The court returned the jury to deliberations and the juror changed her vote from 'guilty under duress' to 'guilty.' The same juror spoke to the local newspaper the day after the verdict and confirmed that she did not believe the State proved Mr. Miller was guilty, but voted guilty to end deliberations," she explained.

"Mr. Miller was convicted by a 10-2 verdict, which the Supreme Court has since held violates the Sixth Amendment right to a trial by jury, while not applying retroactively, Kardashian continued before sharing Louisiana's new law. "Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence. Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing. In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller."

Despite the denials he has faced, with this new law, and her plea, Kardashian is hopeful that Miller can get his day in court and prove that he did that he did not shoot Steve Thomas.

"If you agree that Corey Miller deserves his day in court please repost this," Kardashian added before wrapping up the lengthy statement. "While I strongly believe in Corey's innocence, my heart goes out to the victims- and I pray for their healing and the closure that they deserve."

Kardashian is not the only one who has been advocating on Miller's behalf. The 52-year-old, who rapped under the name C-Murder, has also been getting support from Master P, his family and his ex-GF Monica Brown.

His last shot at freedom came in 2019... but a judge ruled those aforementioned recanted statements weren't credible enough to force a retrial.

Outside of Kardashian's update on Miller's case, the rapper released a song and letter last year wishing NBA YoungBoy well on his gun case. He said he sees himself in the fellow rapper and shared his hopes to be able to support people in his shoes as a free man and not an incarcerated individual.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kris Jenner Brought to Tears After Kim Kardashian Introduces Alice Johnson to Her Family (Exclusive)

Watch the Stunning Moment Kim Kardashian Tells Alice Johnson She's Getting Out of Prison

Kim Kardashian Channels Kourtney Kardashian With New Bob Haircut

Kim Kardashian West Helps Win Release for Another Prisoner This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery