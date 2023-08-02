Kim Kardashian Shares a Photo From the Night Mom Kris Jenner Met Boyfriend Corey Gamble
The tans were strong and the love was stronger! Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane on her recent Instagram Story in honor of designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday.
Posting a pic of herself, momager Kris Jenner, Tisci, and sister Kendall Jenner, Kim shared that the glam group photo was taken on a very special night for the now-67-year-old momager.
"My mom met @coreygamble this night!" Kim wrote of Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. "So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014."
It's been nearly a decade of Kris and Corey going strong together. They met at Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain, when Corey was working as Justin Bieber's tour manager. Kim also shared a group photo that included Bieber from the same evening.
When Kris met Corey, she was going through a divorce with Caitlyn Jenner. After marrying the Olympian in 1991, their divorce wasn't finalized until March 2015. Kris was also previously married to the late Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991.
Corey has been featured on the family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and The Kardashians alongside Kim, Kendall, and Kris' other daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
In November, Kris praised Corey in honor of his 42nd birthday, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday my love @coreygamble!!! You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach!"
