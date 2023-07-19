The Kardashian-Jenners are getting candid about their insecurities and the beauty standards that they have set. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got together for a glam session, where Khloe talked about how her insecurities were the product of society and even her momager, Kris Jenner.

Noting that she used to have "the most confidence," Khloe says, "I was chubby and in a skintight bodycon dress, you couldn't tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities."

Sharing that she's had a nose job and fillers and still gets torn apart online, Khloe spoke to her sisters about the potential reason behind her past rhinoplasty.

"Who knows if I never heard Mom talk about my nose if I would ever have thought I needed a nose job," Khloe says, as Kourtney agrees, adding, "Right, I definitely heard her talk about your nose."

"Yes, Mom talked about my nose all the time," Khloe says. She also called out her past body type, showing her sisters a photo and saying it looked like she was wearing a "fat suit," as Kourtney told her to stop.

In her confessional interview, Kourtney reflected on her childhood in which she said that Kris always had them dress alike and look very polished. The pregnant mother of three said she has different plans for her own kids, saying she wants to give them the freedom to express themselves through fashion.

Kylie also said that her sisters teasing her about her ears and calling her "Dopey" growing up led to her own insecurities and "f**ked me up."

Revealing that for years she never wore an "updo," Kylie added that the 2018 birth of her and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi, made her rethink her own ears.

"It made me realize how much I love them," she says, noting that Stormi has her same ears.

"I definitely don't want our kids to have those insecurities," Khloe, who is mom to 5-year-old True and almost 1-year-old Tatum with her ex, Tristan Thompson, says.

Kylie talked about the beauty standards in the world, admitting, "I just feel like we have a huge influence and, what are we doing with our power?"

"I see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing... and I went through that stage too," she tells her sisters. "I feel like I'm in a better place, but I feel like other people can instill insecurities in you."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

