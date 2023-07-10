Kylie Jenner Uses Aging Filter to Show What She Could Look Like When She's Older
A glimpse into the future? Not if Kylie Jenner has anything to say about it.
The reality star took to TikTok on Monday to try out the Aged filter -- which gives people an idea of what they might look like several decades into the future.
Jenner, 25, tried out the look -- and generally just looked like a totally normal human woman in her 40s. This, however, seemed unacceptable to the cosmetics mogul.
"I don't like it. I don't like it at all," Jenner said, with a mirthful smile on her face, as she ran her hand through her long locks. No... no."
Needless to say, many in her comments were quick to point out that it's unlikely Jenner will actually age like the filter predicts.
"Don't worry, you have money," one commenter shared, while another echoed the sentiment, writing, "This will never happen to you, you're rich."
Meanwhile, others just appreciated how Jenner's words of measured, overt displeasure have truly "viral sound potential" for other TikToks.
Check out the video below for more on Jenner's popular TikTok content -- especially posts featuring her adorable 5-year-old daughter, Stormi.
