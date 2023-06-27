Kylie Jenner Legally Changes 1-Year-Old Son's Name
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster Can’t Stop Tickling Her B…
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
Catelynn Baltierra on Why She and Husband Tyler REFUSE to Watch …
Jamie Foxx's Co-Star Porscha Coleman Gives Update on His Recover…
Miley Cyrus' ‘Flowers’: All the References That Hint at Ex Liam …
Why Karen Huger’s Wishing ‘Healing’ for Juan Dixon Amid Coppin S…
BET Awards: Busta Rhymes Gets Emotional Reflecting on Fatherhood…
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster Can’t Stop Tickling Her B…
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter 'Baby Lyssa' Gets Married in Ha…
Mark Ballas and BC Jean Are Going on Tour With His 'DWTS' Partne…
All 5 Passengers Aboard Titanic Sub Confirmed Dead: Who Were The…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate Legendary’s 1st Birthday: In…
Titanic Tourist Submersible: Mother of Teen Who Died Says She Le…
Ed Sheeran Leaves High School Students Stunned After Surprise Vi…
The Weeknd Reacts to ‘The Idol's Cringeworthy Sex Scene Backlash
Patti LaBelle on 'Giving It Up’ for Tina Turner During BET Award…
BET Awards 2023: Quavo and Offset React to Surprise Onstage Reun…
Officially introducing baby Aire Webster! Though Kylie Jenner shared that she and ex Travis Scott had changed their 1-year-old son’s name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire back in January, she only legally made the switch earlier this month.
According to People, the 25-year-old makeup mogul filed to have her 16-month-old son's name legally changed on June 22.
Kylie and Travis welcomed Aire on Feb. 2, 2022, and are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
Kylie previously explained her decision to name Aire "Wolf," noting that she felt a lot of pressure in the hospital to pick a name, adding that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had suggested Wolf Webster and Kylie had liked the alliteration. However, she later felt the name didn’t suit her son, and eventually changed it to Aire.
In 2022, Kylie told ET of the name confusion, "Before I officially change it, I just want to be sure."
In February, Kylie honored her son on his first birthday on social media, writing, "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Have 'Good Vibe' Amid Romance: Source
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Adorably Tickles Her Baby Brother Aire
Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of 'Angels' Aire and Stormi