Kylie Jenner Legally Changes 1-Year-Old Son's Name

Officially introducing baby Aire Webster! Though Kylie Jenner shared that she and ex Travis Scott had changed their 1-year-old son’s name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire back in January, she only legally made the switch earlier this month.

According to People, the 25-year-old makeup mogul filed to have her 16-month-old son's name legally changed on June 22.

Kylie and Travis welcomed Aire on Feb. 2, 2022, and are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie previously explained her decision to name Aire "Wolf," noting that she felt a lot of pressure in the hospital to pick a name, adding that her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had suggested Wolf Webster and Kylie had liked the alliteration. However, she later felt the name didn’t suit her son, and eventually changed it to Aire.

In 2022, Kylie told ET of the name confusion, "Before I officially change it, I just want to be sure."

In February, Kylie honored her son on his first birthday on social media, writing, "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

