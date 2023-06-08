See Kylie Jenner's Entire Pack of Italian Greyhounds
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Has Seven Italian Greyhounds
Expanding the pack. Kylie Jenner revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she has a pack of seven Italian greyhounds.
"Look, I just ran into all my babies on their walk," Kylie, 25, said in the video, posted to her Instagram Story. The seven dogs were all held in their own harness and leash by a handler, whose face was not visible.
The revelation came just a day after Kylie celebrated her 5-year-old daughter Stormi's Pre-K graduation.
In a photo from the ceremony, Kylie wears a black blazer and jeans as she holds a bouquet of flowers and embraces Stormi, who sports a white lace dress for the occasion.
"My sweet girl graduated pre-k today," Kylie captioned the pic, adding flower and heart-hands emojis. Kylie is also mom to 1-year-old son Aire.
Over on her IG Story, Kylie called her own ensemble, "my mom into meetings look."
According to TMZ, Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, was also on hand for the event, along with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, as well as Angela White aka Blac Chyna, whose own children -- True and Dream, respectively -- also graduated. The outlet noted that all parties appeared to be cordial toward one another during the outing, although Chyna did not appear to interact with the Kardashian group. It was unclear whether Dream's dad, Rob Kardashian, attended the festivities.
For her part, Khloe only shared a brief reference to the day on her Instagram Story. The 38-year-old posted a photo of four matching pink-and-white bouquets and the caption, "Graduation Day."
