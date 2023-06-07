Khloe Kardashian is intent on setting boundaries when it comes to her relationship with her ex and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star chats with momager Kris Jenner about the status of her relationship with Tristan after the pair split in 2021 amid the news that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while engaged to Khloe.

Khloe describes their situation as a "friendship relationship," and adds, "For my kids, I'll put anything to the side. What's done is done, so what would I still be holding onto something for? I don't need to punish him because I'm not getting back with him."

She adds that she'd rather have Tristan at her house watching her kids over a nanny, but said there's "still boundaries."

"No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved," she notes.

In her confessional interview, Khloe explains why she seeks to maintain clear boundaries with her ex.

"These boundaries are so important to put in place with Tristan because we've done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal," she shares. "So I don't know if Tristan is under the impression of, 'Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she'll get back with me.' I get why he would think that. So it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise."

Khloe says that means she doesn't spend time with her ex when their kids aren't around.

"I make sure he knows it's all about the kids. Because it's so easy to fall back into, 'Hey, let's watch a game,' or this or that. I can't let those old habits just easily come into my life. It's just not what I want," she shares.

Khloe previously moved past Tristan's first public cheating scandal, which took place days before the birth of their daughter, True, in 2018. She later split and reconnected with the NBA star after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner, in 2019.

On last season of The Kardashians, Khloe accused Tristan of encouraging her to do an embryo transfer days before the news broke that he had fathered a child with another woman.

The exes welcomed their son, Tatum, in July 2022 via surrogate.

Khloe has been candid about struggling to feel as connected with Tatum as she was with True as a baby due to the surrogacy process.

"It's taken me months," she says of her bond with Tatum. "I love him and I love kids, but I still don't have that complete bond. But so many people say it takes time."

Admitting she feels "guilty," Khloe adds, "I don't treat him differently. I just question myself sometimes."

As for her present-day status with Tristan, Khloe has been vocal that the exes are no longer romantically involved.

Calling the speculation "exhausting" online, Khloe spoke out about fans questioning her sister, Kim Kardashian, and momager Kris' support of Tristan at recent Los Angeles Lakers games.

"Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," Khloe wrote, seemingly referencing the January death of Tristan's mother, Andrea Thompson.

Tristan, however, is "is always hopeful that he can win Khloe back and be with her," a source told ET last month.

