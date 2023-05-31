Khloe Kardashian is going through some serious medical struggles on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. The 38-year-old reality star discovers a cancerous tumor on her cheek and doctors surgically removed it, leaving her with a massive bandage and stitches.

"I guess when they were reviewing the labs a lot more than what they thought had to be removed," Khloe explains to her concerned best friend, Malika Haqq.

In her confessional interview, Khloe notes that she can barely open her mouth or even eat solid food due to stitches on the outside and inside of her cheek.

"I woke up, and I had this huge bandage on my face and I couldn't really move my mouth because I had stitches on the inside of my mouth too," Khloe shares. "This was way more serious than I either understood or I anticipated it to be."

Malika breaks down in tears seeing her friend like this, saying, "I don't like to see you uncomfortable. I need you to be OK."

Referencing Khloe's struggles with surrogacy, her drama with ex Tristan Thompson, and her new health battle, Malika notes, "This is a lot at once. You were supposed to get a break."

Khloe's longtime friend reflects on the Good American founder's past tribulations and comes to a surprising conclusion.

"If I could tell you some of the hardest times that I've seen you go through in your life, I think this one is the closest to when your father passed," Malika said of the death of Khloe's dad, Robert Kardashian, Sr. "And that's what's the hardest for me. Because the hardest time that it was to be friends with you was when your father passed and I didn't know what to do. And I feel like I don't know what to do."

Robert died after a battle with esophageal cancer in September 2003. He was 59.

Khloe seems confused by this comment, asking if Malika is referring to "the baby," whose name she previously revealed is Tatum in the show's premiere episode.

"Not because of the baby but because of what comes with the baby," Malika replies, seemingly referencing the drama with Tristan and Khloe's struggles with surrogacy. "I don't think I've seen you this low."

Malika urges her friend to "deal" with "some of the traumatic stuff."

When Khloe asks for clarification on what that "stuff" might be, Malika replies, "Maybe just being a single mom to two. 'Cause that's a lot."

In her confessional interview, Khloe reacts to Malika's comments about her pretending to be OK during difficult times.

"What she says is true. I can be an a**hole and I can block things out, and I can just want to laugh things off," Khloe says. "That's just how I cope with things. I never said it was healthy. I just said that's how I cope with things."

Later in the episode, Khloe meets up with mom Kris Jenner after her biopsy results return.

"My doctor got the pathology report back, and we got the entire tumor," Khloe says. "All my margins are clear. And I'm so relieved, so happy, and all I have is a scar that I will figure out later. So many people aren't as lucky and I feel really fortunate and really blessed."

Khloe adds that her doctor stressed that the tumor "could have spread at any minute," calling the news that the cancer is completely gone "a relief."

"I know Khloe always keeps all her emotions inside. I know how worried she was," Kris says in an aside interview. "Khloe is such a love and the heart of the family, and I've never prayed so hard in my life... She got very, very lucky."

Khloe first shared details about the tumor publicly in February.

When one of Khloe's followers asked, "And what the heck is on your cheek," she quickly responded, “A bandage. I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally OK. Thank you for asking ❤️."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

