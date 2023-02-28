Khloé Kardashian Gives Update After Removal of Facial Tumor: 'I'm Totally OK'
Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Had Tumor Removed From Her Face
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Hayden Panettiere's Younger Brother Jansen Dead at 28
Nick Cannon Reacts to Mariah Carey and Monroe’s Christmas Duet a…
'Outer Banks' Spoilers! Cast Reacts to Season 3's Big Reveals an…
Scheana Shay Cries Over Katie Maloney's 'World Burn' Dig on 'Van…
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After 2022 Hospitalization (E…
Farrah Abraham Shuts Down Backlash Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's S…
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Questions If Dad Kody Views W…
Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Kiss Michelle Yeoh After 2023 SAG Awards …
Keke Palmer Pays Tribute to Boyfriend Darius Jackson After ‘SNL’…
Madonna's Brother Anthony Ciccone Dies at 66
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments Over the Years
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Kissing Michelle Yeoh After SAG Award…
Jeremy Allen White Shares His Kids’ Reaction to His Awards Show …
Aubrey Plaza on Eerie Twinning Moment With Jenna Ortega at SAG A…
SAG Awards: Andrew Garfield Crashes Sally Field's Interview Foll…
Inside Keke Palmer's First 48 Hours With Son Leodis
Michael B. Jordan Says His First Reaction to Seeing Viral Underw…
Khloe Kardashian updated fans about her health on Sunday, responding to a couple of curious fans on Instagram.
The 38-year-old reality star -- who first opened up about her skin cancer scare in 2022 -- posted a gym selfie on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Sunday."
When one of Khloe’s 259 million followers asked, "And what the heck is on your cheek," she quickly responded, “A bandage. I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally OK. Thank you for asking ❤️."
When another follower also asked about the bandage, the Good American co-founder added that the band-aid was actually "a scar strip."
"I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse," she added. "All is great and healing wonderfully."
In October 2022, Khloe revealed she underwent surgery to remove the tumor from her face. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share all the details in an effort to set the record straight about the reason behind "the ever-evolving bandage" on her face.
Kardashian shared a series of Instagram Stories, including a photo collage showing her wearing bandages on her face. She explained that the surgery was necessary after first noticing a small bump. At first, she assumed it was something as minor as a zit. But she said she decided to get a biopsy seven months "after realizing it was not budging."
Khloe’s surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, spoke out after removing the tumor on Khloe's face. Thanking her for allowing him to operate on her, Fisher said it felt like he was operating on "his own daughter," before sharing his relief that Khloe was able to get past the health scare.
"Dear Khloe, @khloekardashian, you and your family have been dear to me for a very long time. I was so saddened that you required a procedure requiring removing of a dangerous and significant tumor from your face. I felt like I was operating on my own daughter," Fisher wrote alongside his post, a re-post of Khloe's Instagram Stories from earlier in the day. "I was honored that you put your trust in my staff and me. I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this. You’re beautiful and have a heart of gold. Now let’s get this scar to heal great and be mindful of too much sun exposure :)❤️❤️."
RELATED CONTENT:
Travis Barker is Undergoing Surgery for Broken Finger
Madonna Pokes Fun at Her Face Following ‘Surgery’
Pink Reveals She Underwent Major Hip Surgery, Double Disk Replacement
'Little People Big World' Star Zach Roloff Gives Health Update After Emergency Brain Surgery
Chrishell Stause Underwent Surgery to Have an Ovarian Cyst Removed
Related Gallery