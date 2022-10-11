Khloe Kardashian's surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, is speaking out after removing a tumor on Khloe's face. Thanking the 38-year-old Good American co-founder for allowing him to operate on her, Fisher said it felt like he was operating on "his own daughter," before sharing his relief that Khloe was able to get past the health scare.

"Dear Khloe, @khloekardashian, you and your family have been dear to me for a very long time. I was so saddened that you required a procedure requiring removing of a dangerous and significant tumor from your face. I felt like I was operating on my own daughter," Fisher wrote alongside his post, a re-post of Khloe's Instagram Stories from earlier in the day. "I was honored that you put your trust in my staff and me. I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this. You’re beautiful and have a heart of gold. Now let’s get this scar to heal great and be mindful of too much sun exposure :)❤️❤️."

"Love you, Garth," the Beverly Hills surgeon wrote before ending his post with a list of thank yous to the other doctors involved in catching the tumor.

On Tuesday, Khloe revealed she underwent surgery to remove the tumor from her face. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share all the details in an effort to set the record straight about the reason behind "the ever-evolving bandage" on her face.

Kardashian shared a series of Instagram Stories, including a photo collage showing her wearing bandages on her face. She explained that the surgery was necessary after first noticing a small bump on her face. At first, she assumed, it was something as minor as a zit. But she said she decided to get a biopsy seven months "after realizing it was not budging."

Another photo showed a circle and three arrows pointing at what Kardashian initially thought was a zit, but she said a dermatologist "examined it, and a second biopsy was ran … because what [both dermatologists] were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age." She said that, a few days later, she was told she needed to have "an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face."

Kardashian also said she was grateful the doctor "was able to get everything -- all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process." She added, "So, here we are…you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how famously I’m making these face bandages look."

The mother of two also implored her millions of followers to get checked frequently while recalling needing surgery at 19 to remove melanoma on her back.

"I am pre-composed to melanomas," she said. "Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things."

She also thanked Dr. Fisher for performing the surgery and counted herself lucky following the scary ordeal.

"I know how deeply you didn’t want to cut into my face, but you did it to protect me," Kardashian said. "I trust you with everything and I’m so grateful we caught this early. I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful."

