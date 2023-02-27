Travis Barker is going under the knife!

The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram Monday to reveal that he'll be undergoing surgery to repair his broken finger after injuring it earlier this month. In the post, Barker gave his followers a look at his finger, which appeared swollen and out of place. Sharing both videos and photos, the 47-year-old rocker showed a bit of his road to surgery, including a physical therapy session, a finger brace and a closer look at his gnarled finger.

"Surgery tomorrow 🤞," Barker captioned the post.

Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, shared her support for her hubby in the comments, leaving behind a series of prayer hands and red heart emojis.

"🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️," Kardashian wrote.

Barker first injured the finger earlier this month during rehearsals for Blink-128's upcoming reunion tour.

"I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments," Barker tweeted on Feb. 8.

Days later, he took to his Instagram Story to show off his swollen knuckle, sharing that he injured it once again following the band's Feb. 7 practice.

"again," he captioned the look at his bruised-up hand.

News of Barker's surgery comes as Blink-128 prepares to embark on a world tour, the first with co-frontman Tom DeLonge back in the lineup since 2014. The tour is set to kick off Match 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.

It's unclear how the surgery will impact the drummer and the band's tour. but no dates for their upcoming reunion have been rescheduled or canceled as of yet.

Mark Hoppus, Barker and DeLonge announced back in October that they were reuniting the band’s classic lineup for the 2023-24 world tour after releasing their new single, "Edging" last year.

On Christmas Eve, DeLonge teased that the trio was working on "the best album we’ve ever made."

"I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER," he wrote on Instagram. "As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all- close friends."

The North American leg of the tour will feature openers Turnstile, while Rise Against will join Blink-182 in Australia. The Story So Far will join Hoppus, Barker, and DeLonge in the United Kingdom and Europe, while Wallows will tour with the group in Latin America.

