Kourtney Kardashian Preps 'World Tour Wife' Style as She Plans to Join Travis Barker on Blink-182 Tour

By Rachel McRady‍
All the tour looks! Kourtney Kardashian can't wait to solidify her status as a tour wife. The 43-year-old reality star, who tied the knot with drummer Travis Barker this past spring, celebrated the announcement that her man was going back on tour with his band, Blink-182, over the weekend. 

Kardashian posted a series of photos of herself wearing black boots, black underwear, a large mesh cutout skirt and a black Blink-182 hoodie. 

"Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤" she captioned the pics. 

Her husband was clearly thrilled by the look, commenting, "Tour life lookin good on you 🖤🐈‍⬛." 

Blink-182 made headlines last week when they announced that original members, including Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, were reuniting for a tour. The band also released its first new single in nearly 10 years, "Edging." 

"Edging" is produced by Barker, featuring his signature drumming style and production. 

"I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022," he said in a statement. 

