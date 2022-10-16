Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 'Halloween Ends' Party

The Kardashian family knows how to throw a party, and Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are no different. The newlyweds celebrated the premiere of Halloween Ends, with their own Michael Myers-themed party over the weekend.

Kourtney shared several shots of the spooky decorations on her Instagram Stories, starting with the pumpkin-lined path that guarded 15-foot red skeletons, featuring blue glowing eyes that greeted guests as they entered the couple's smoke-filled haunted home.

Upon entering the front door, Kourtney captured a more enchanting scene, showing off a slew of carefully placed trees which gave the room a forest-like feel. The scene had just a hint of scary, with rotating lights and witches' hats hanging from the ceiling.

Skeletons, cobwebs and red lights were placed throughout the house, but the spookiest decor of all had to be the bloody murder victims -- presumably axed by Myers himself, and the severed limbs, placed not far from the delish buffet of food the Kourtney ad Travis had on hand for their guests.

Myers, of course, was on-hand for the festivities, creepily stalking guests throughout the evening as guests enjoyed the latest installment in the Halloween franchise.

Kourtney's sister, Kim, was also on hand for the spooky night of fun, with the SKIMS founder sharing several shots of the festivities to her own Instagram Stories. Khloe, on the other hand, hosted a more kid-friendly bash for the Kardashian kiddos, which included adorably decorated Halloween gingerbread houses, plenty of sweet treats and a Halloween-themed balloon arch.

The gingerbread house was gifted to Khloe by her Kourtney and Travis, with the names, Khloe, True, and Baby, written on the side of the house. The icing-written detail signals that Khloe, who welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson via surrogate earlier this year, has yet to name the little one, or is at least keeping his name a secret for now.

Khloe shared plenty of pics of the "cousins" party, which saw Chicago, 4, True, 4, Stormi, 4, Dream 5, and Reign, 7, all join in on the fun. The new mom's baby boy was not pictured in pics from the party.

