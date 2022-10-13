Khloe Kardashian Gets Schooled by Fans Over Misusing Internet Slang
Khloé Kardashian Has Had Enough of Kanye West's Attacks on Kim
Angelina Jolie's Email to Brad Pitt Resurfaces Online and Reveal…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
Anne Heche's Son Homer Can Oversee Her Estate For Now Amid Battl…
Anne Heche's Memoir Sets Release Date as Family Fights Over Her …
Charlie Puth on His Upcoming Self-Titled Album and Dream Collabo…
Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Read Kelly Ripa’s Book: A Look Their Re…
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Taking Digs at Her Style Ami…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Had Tumor Removed From Her Face
Jamie Lee Curtis Details Why the ‘RHOBH’ Trailer Made Her So Ups…
Tom Brady Is ‘Extremely Hurt’ and Hopes to Reconcile With Gisele…
Leah Messer's Fiancé Jaylan Mobley's Heartwarming Reason for Con…
Yolanda Hadid Reveals How ‘RHOBH’ Took a Toll on Her Mental Heal…
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Call it Quits After 2 Years of Marr…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never…
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
It's a moot point. Khloe Kardashian isn't exactly hip to the internet lingo these days. The 38-year-old reality star likes to live tweet each week's episode of her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, and on Wednesday night she took to Twitter to engage with fans about the latest episode when she kept encountering the same word -- "moots."
When one fan asked KoKo if they could be "moots," she replied, "WTH is that."
Despite not knowing what the word meant, Khloe quickly took a liking to it, tweeting, "Moots moots moots," and "Who wants to moots me," and "Mootsy baby. I'm mooting."
One fan explained that "moots" means you follow people back, as in a mutual follow. Another clarified it meant that you follow the other person back and actively engage with them.
"See, actively engaging is just too much of a commitment, but I really like the word moots," Khloe responded. "Moots daddy. Moots me."
When one commenter wrote, "Aww auntie ur so old," Khloe replied, "You spelled sexy wrong."
One Kardashian superfan posted an audio message thoroughly explaining the meaning of "moots" and jokingly calling Khloe "out of touch."
"You guys are making me look bad in front of Lex!! Bloooooop she said I am out of touch lol somebody better teach me," Khloe replied.
In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, surprised her with a special lunch with Martha Stewart. When Khloe explained that her ex Tristan Thompson fathered another child while they were still together, Martha replied, "Oh, that's not nice," causing both Kris and Khloe to burst out laughing.
New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.
RELATED CONTENT:
Martha Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Tristan Thompson's Scandal
Kris Jenner Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's Tumor Removal
Khloe Kardashian’s Surgeon Speaks Out After Removing Tumor on Her Face