After years of dealing with her own personal life drama, Khloe Kardashian is finally in the space to give her sister, Kim Kardashian, some comfort on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.
Khloe, 39, visits Kim, 42, who is unusually disheveled and upset, with the mother of four bursting into tears declaring she's "not OK." The Hulu series then cuts to headlines about the fallout surrounding Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, and his controversial anti-Semitic comments.
Kim expresses guilt over making a statement in support of the Jewish community and how that statement might have affected Kanye's professional and personal life.
Khloe comforts her by sharing, "Every single day I feel bad about Lamar [Odom]. Every single day. I feel bad about Tristan [Thompson] not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever going to be remembered for being a drug user. These are Kanye's things but that doesn't mean we don't feel bad about it."
Khloe was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016. Throughout their marriage, Lamar admitted to abusing substances and cheating on Khloe multiple times.
Khloe split from her fiancé, Tristan Thompson, in December 2021 amid his paternity scandal in which he got another woman pregnant while engaged to her. The exes share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, almost 1.
In her confessional interview, Khloe also spoke out against her former brother-in-law's comments, saying, "None of us share these anti-Semitic views. We think it's gravely irresponsible. We're all very aware of the following that Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up."
She also tells Kim that Kanye chose to "double down" on his comments despite being given every opportunity to retract his statements.
Khloe described watching the controversies with Kanye play out like "watching a car crash in slow motion."
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021 and the divorce was finalized in 2022. They share four children — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.
New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.
