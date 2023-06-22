On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is on a quest to get her mojo back. The 38-year-old reality star enjoys a trip to Milan, Italy, to support her sister, Kim Kardashian, at the Milan Fashion Week show of Kim's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

And while Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still having a sisterly feud over the professional opportunity, Khloe is looking for love.

D&G seated Khloe in the front row of the show next to actor Michele Morrone from the erotic Netflix show 365 Days. Naturally, Kim was eager to set Khloe and Michele up following her sister's split from the father of her children, Tristan Thompson -- and Khloe doesn't seem to mind the set up.

"I think that's so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hook up with someone here in Milan," Khloe says in a confessional interview. "I really do. Thank you, Keeks."

Khloe tells her friends that she had "no clue" who Michele was, not even realizing that he was the face of Dolce & Gabbana. Her mom, Kris Jenner, points out that he was on billboards everywhere with his revealing underwear ad for the brand.

"I think he's super hot. He's, like, a man. I love a good man. He's hot, tall, and muscular. He's so fine," she says, later adding, "I don't know anyone. It could be Tom Hanks and I'd be like, 'Hey, do you like movies?'"

Noting that she's had a "tough year," Khloe says she was "excited" to be in Milan with "new energy."

Khloe also doesn't mind that Michele posted a steamy pic of the two of them together on his Instagram Story.

"He was like, 'Can I put my hand on your waist for a photo?' I was like, 'That is so nice that you asked me.' He grabbed the small of my waist. 'Ooo, yes, Daddy,'" she jokes. "He posted it on his Story? Shut up! I was like, 'How did this get everywhere?' I don't mind. I like the narrative. It's better than the narrative that I've been having, so I don't care."

Michele Morrone/Instagram Stories

The narrative Khloe is referring to is the drama between herself and Tristan. The former pair were secretly engaged until they split in December 2021 when news broke that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman. Khloe later shared that Tristan's news broke days after he "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer so they could have a second child via surrogate.

Khloe and Tristan are co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and their almost 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson. Khloe has previously denied rumors that she and Tristan are back together while still publicly supporting her ex.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to '365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kourtney vs. Kim Kardashian: Breaking Down the Dolce & Gabbana Drama

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Son Initially Had Her Name

Khloe Says She Understands How Tristan Could Think They'd Reconcile

Related Gallery