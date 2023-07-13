Khloe Kardashian is clarifying her recent comments. After the 39-year-old reality star said she was a "third parent" to her niece, Dream, Khloe took to her Instagram Story to speak out about her relationship with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's 6-year-old daughter.

"It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," Khloe wrote. "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure."

Khloe continued by noting that her 5-year-old daughter, True, is "best friends" with Dream, adding, "I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship."

"I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have," Khloe wrote. "I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That's what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!"

Khloe made her initial comments on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which showed her planning Dream's 6th birthday and hosting the bash at her house.

"Life is challenging enough. I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted," Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story.

The same episode showed Khloe discussing her relationship, or lack thereof, with Dream's mom, whose real name is Angela White.

"I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," Khloe said during the episode, referencing the 2022 defamation lawsuit in which Angela sued the Kardashian-Jenner family after her show, Rob & Chyna, was canceled following her split from Rob. Angela lost the case in May 2022.

On her Instagram Story, Khloe continued to address the drama, writing, "Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe."

"I'm sure the narrative of 'The Kardashians vs. Chyna' is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore. We all want to move on from the negativity," she wrote. "The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house and any family members house for that matter."

Khloe ended her post by asking people to "stop pinning us against one another."

"Life is hard enough," she wrote. "Let's try to lead with love and understanding especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

