Khloe Kardashian is more than just an auntie to her niece, Dream Kardashian. The daughter of Khloe's younger brother, Rob Kardashian, and his ex, Blac Chyna, is a regular staple in Khloe's home, and on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe is seen planning and executing Dream's sixth birthday party at her house.

Without specifically naming Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, Khloe makes it clear that she is not a fan of Dream's mom.

"I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," Khloe says, referencing the 2022 defamation lawsuit in which Chyna sued the Kardashian-Jenner family after her show, Rob & Chyna, was canceled following her split from Rob. Chyna lost the case in May 2022.

Later in the episode, Khloe hosts Dream's butterfly-themed birthday, and says she feels like a "third parent" to Dream, adding, "I know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

Scott Disick, the ex of Khloe's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, also comments on Khloe's involved role in Dream's life, noting that she's "somewhat of a co-parent to Dream."

Khloe replies that she's "probably more than an aunt, just a third parent. The third wheel."

Khloe, who is mom to 5-year-old True and almost 1-year-old Tatum with her ex, Tristan Thompson, added, "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them," referencing the many nieces and nephews in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Proud grandma Kris Jenner also gifts Dream diamond butterfly earrings and a new phone in the episode, noting that she loves to "spoil" her grandkids.

In March 2022, Rob clapped back at Chyna's claims she receives "no child support," writing, "I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

