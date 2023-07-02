Khloe Kardashian is counting down the days until her next birthday!

The Good American founder -- who turned 39 on June 27 -- says that she is ready to say goodbye to her latest decade. While showing off the gifts she received from a couple of her friends, Khloe revealed how much she hated her 30s.

"I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny," the Kardashians star said in the video showcasing a birthday card, some pens, hair clips with her nickname and a bedazzled passport holder. "I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever."

She added, "And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don’t know where you found this… but it's genius."

In another slide, Khloe showed off a T-shirt with her mug shot and a film camera.

Khloe was showered with love on her birthday as her family took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite human beings @khloekardashian Koko, you really are the definition of love, strength, and light! You bring life to any room you walk in! You protect your squad like none other. I’m so beyond lucky you’re my sister and I just couldn’t imagine adulting and parenting and just life without you! I will be by your side forever and ever. This is the last year of your 30’s so can’t wait to live it up all year with you!," Kim Kardashian wrote next to a series of pictures of her and her little sister.

Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, penned a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter in honor of her day.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!! You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty," she wrote.

"You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together. Mommy xo ❤️🥰😍🎂🥳🙏🏼 song: You Are the Sunshine of My Life by Stevie Wonder."

Khloe also got a sweet shoutout from her brother, Rob Kardashian.

