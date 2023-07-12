Khloe Kardashian Weighs in on Possibility of Rob Kardashian Returning to Reality TV
Khloe Kardashian is optimistic about her younger brother Rob Kardashian's return to reality TV. The 36-year-old sole male in the Kardashian-Jenner clan has opted to not appear on camera in recent years in the wake of his messy split from Blac Chyna, the mother of his 6-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.
Though he appeared in the early seasons of the family's E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob has remained mostly out of the spotlight in recent years. Apart from a few brief cameos on the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians, Rob has mostly been a non-presence on the show.
But during Thursday's episode, Khloe FaceTimed with Rob to discuss planning his daughter Dream's birthday party. Rob is heard talking during the scene, but his face is not shown on camera.
Khloe shared that she and Rob are "crazy close" and that she's there to "help out" with Dream whenever her brother needs it.
An off-camera producer asks Khloe in a confessional interview if she thinks Rob would ever consider returning to the family's show.
"I do think Rob will come back to the show. He talks about it a lot. He does," Khloe shared. "But I do know Rob has been through a lot, personally, but he's literally the best dad that I know, and I'm so proud of him for that. He's just feeling really good about himself. So I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."
Rob appeared on multiple seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and even had his own spinoff, Rob & Chyna. After his split from Chyna, the model sued the Kardashians for millions of dollars. She lost in court.
New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.
