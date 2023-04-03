Blac Chyna Says She'll 'Always Have Respect' for Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga Amid Transformation
Blac Chyna on What She's Shared With Her Kids About Her Plastic …
Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth to First Child With Tom Pelphrey
Jelly Roll Gets Emotional After Sweeping the 2023 CMT Music Awar…
Scheana Shay Plans to Take Legal Action Against Raquel Leviss
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Josh Lucas on Matthew McConaughey Becoming Part of the 'Yellowst…
CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood Sports Sparkly Shorts
Shakira Allegedly Discovered Gerard Piqué Was Cheating Thanks to…
Blake Shelton Says Being Away From Gwen Stefani When He's on Tou…
CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Red Car…
Kane Brown Spills on Hosting CMT Music Awards With Kelsea Baller…
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Attend CMT Music Awards for First…
'Carpool Karaoke': Kevin Bacon Surprises Fans on the Street! (Ex…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Meghan King on ‘RHOC,’ Motherhood and Custody Battle With Ex-Hus…
Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Reveals Her Newborn Son Died Hour…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals Boyfriend David Is '…
CMT Music Awards: Shania Twain on Receiving ‘Equal Play’ Honor (…
‘Yellowstone’: Josh Lucas on Wanting to ‘Honor’ Kevin Costner in…
Blac Chyna is sharing some love for Rob Kardashian and Tyga, her exes and the father of her children. The 34-year-old model and TV personality shares 10-year-old son, King, with Tyga and 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob.
During an interview on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is asked if her exes are aware of her recent transformation in which she is reversing past cosmetic procedures and having her fillers dissolved.
"You know, I haven’t heard anything yet. But I am pretty sure that they see it and every day we are changing," Chyna said of her exes. "We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That’s all I ask for, respect."
When asked if she's apologized to people from her past in the wake of her new lifestyle, Chyna admitted that she has "reached out" to a few people, but noted, "Honestly, I'm very unapologetic because I feel like sometimes it's just not me. Forgive and forget, absolute, like, I forgive people for what they've done to me."
As for future romantic entanglements, Chyna shared, "Honestly, that's not even my focus, and that used to be my focus. I'm not worried about that right now. I'm worried about me. It's all about me, and I like that. I like that a lot."
Chyna also opened up about her decision to change her lifestyle and undo some past cosmetic work.
"I just got sick and tired of being in the same patterns," she explained. "I thought, 'Obviously, there's something that I'm doing wrong.'"
As for her kids' reactions to her recent transformation, Chyna said that they simply shrugged and told her, "OK," when she explained that she was reducing the size of her breasts and butt.
"When Dream saw my nails, she was like, ‘Your nails!'" Chyna recalled. "Because she looks up to me and every time she's like, ‘I can't wait ‘til I get older so I can get long nails, Mommy.' So, now when she sees my nails, she's like, ‘Ooh, you have short nails. I like your nails.' It's more relatable to her and showing her that you don't have to have long nails. I feel like anything that I do, they're like real sponges now and they're gonna be on to me. It ain't no spelling out the curse words. They know how to spell quite well. And they catch on to everything."
In addition to speaking about Rob, Chyna recently showed her support for Rob's famous sister, Kim Kardashian, even after losing her defamation trial to the Kardashian family. Watch the clip below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blac Chyna Reveals What She's Told Her Kids About Her Lifestyle Change
Blac Chyna Wears Kim Kardashian T-Shirt After Defamation Trial
Blac Chyna Dissolves More 'Years' of Facial Fillers on Camera