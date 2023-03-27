Blac Chyna Wears Kim Kardashian T-Shirt After Defamation Trial Loss: 'That's Dream's Auntie'
Looking to rebuild some burnt bridges. Blac Chyna seemingly showed support for former courtroom foe and almost in-law Kim Kardashian during a recent interview.
Chyna, 34 -- who was born Angela White -- sat down for a chat on an episode of the new podcast "Why the Game Chose Me," where she rocked a t-shirt featuring a black and white photo of Kim posing for Dolce & Gabbana.
When asked about the shirt, Chyna first played coy, simply explaining, "Oh, I love Dolce & Gabbana, whoever is doing their designs."
"But I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim," she added, getting serious about the question. "She did a collaboration with Dolce, and I respect it."
"And that’s Dream’s auntie, so..." she added with a shrug, referring to her 6-year-old daughter, Dream, whom she shares with her ex and Kim's brother, Rob Kardashian.
The supportive words are a bit of a surprise to many, considering it was less than a year ago that Chyna was facing off against the Kardashians in court.
In May 2022, Chyna's defamation lawsuit against Rob and his family came to an end when the jury decided that no monetary damages should be awarded to Chyna. The trial lasted two weeks, and it came nearly five years after Chyna first mounted her $100 million lawsuit, in which she claimed the family schemed to have her Rob & Chyna reality TV show on E! canceled after one season as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.
The following month, Chyna and Rob reached a settlement on a separate "revenge porn" lawsuit before a jury had been selected, thus largely concluding their protracted legal battles.
