Kris Jenner is in vacation mode!
Earlier this week, the famous momager took to Instagram to celebrate her recent travels.
"Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!” ☀️⚓️🛥️ @ellendegeneres @portiaderossi @coreygamble #majorca," Kris captioned the post filled with pictures and memories from a recent trip to Majorca, Spain.
Joining Ellen DeGeneres and the Kardashians star were their respective partners, Portia de Rossi and Corey Gamble. In the first pic, Kris, Ellen, Corey and Portia all stand next to each other on the deck of a yacht, putting the lavish Spanish waters on display behind them.
Kris' vacation dump also included a photo of her playing the piano, and videos of their ride. Proving that her children are always on her mind, though, Kris shared a picture of her wearing a cheetah-print caftan and wide brim hat while posing next to bottles of Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila.
Portia and Ellen did not share pics from the vacation on their respective accounts.
Kris had had a longtime friendship with Ellen and Portia. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show host and actress have been spotted spending time at the reality TV star's home in recent episodes of The Kardashians.
Kris also recently played a special role during one of Portia and Ellen's milestone celebrations. In February, Kris officiated Portia and Ellen's surprise vow renewal ceremony, which was held at the couple's home in honor of Portia's 50th birthday.
