Kris Jenner Reflects on Her One Favorite Moment in Her Family's Reality TV History
After 16 years on reality TV, two main shows for the entire family and 14 spinoffs, Kris Jenner has documented the majority of her children's lives. On this week's episode of the family Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kris shared the one moment in all that time on TV that she cherishes the most.
While speaking with Scott Disick about his and Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, Mason's, upcoming bar mitzvah — a coming-of-age ritual for Jewish boys when they reach 12 or 13 — the proud momager reflected on Mason's special place in the family's history.
"People ask me all the time what was my favorite part in all of our episodes, all of our shows combined, and my answer will always be when Mason was born," Kris shared. "Because that was a very special time for me and I was so emotional. And just being in the room when Kourtney was giving birth to Mason, my first-born grandchild, I can't believe that he's going to have a bar mitzvah, that 13 years have gone by since that time. It's just remarkable for me to look back. That seems like yesterday."
The special moment was documented on a 2010 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kris is now preparing for the arrival of her 13th grandchild after Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, announced last month that they were expecting a baby boy.
In Thursday's episode, Kris asks Scott for more details on the upcoming bar mitzvah. The emphasis on the event might be intentional following last week's episode which highlighted Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments which impacted the Kardashian family as Kim Kardashian tried to keep her kids from seeing the news. Scott, who is Jewish himself, was wearing a Star of David necklace, noting, "I have to represent for my Jews these days," to which Kris replies, "Thank God."
Scott shares that Mason's bar mitzvah might not take place in a synagogue, but tells Kris that she'll be expected to light a candle and make remarks about her eldest grandchild.
Mason's bar mitzvah took place back in December 2022, and at the time, a source told ET that Scott took the reins on planning the big event.
"The family had dinner together and then his party was held at Offsunset in West Hollywood," a source told ET at the time. "Scott took the lead on planning everything, and he was so happy with how it turned out. He was really proud of Mason and glad to be celebrating this milestone with him."
New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.
