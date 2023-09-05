Beyoncé enjoyed a birthday party for the ages!

In honor of Queen B's 42nd birthday on Monday, Sept. 4, the "Love on Top" singer capped off a three-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium with a star-studded show. Her performance drew the likes of the KarJenners, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson and Kelly Rowland, who was on hand to lend her support for all three performances.

Diana Ross led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the music legend, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise on-stage appearance to perform the "America Has a Problem" remix.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out with daughter North West, sister Khloe Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick amid reports of a recent health crisis for pregnant Kourtney Kardashian. The girls caught up with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the show, sharing a photo of the group with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the audience, marking the pair's first public outing amid their "low key" romance. Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

Among the highlights from the show was a thoughtful birthday tribute from fans, who surprised the singer by holding up yellow-and-black balloons to celebrate her special day.

Below, see all the Hollywood royalty who attended the Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles -- many of them appropriately outfitted in head-to-toe silver, per the birthday girl's request.

Night 3:

Diana Ross

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick and Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Kendall Jenner

Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington and Meghan Markle

Lizzo and Chris Rock

Adele

Zendaya, Tom Holland, Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri

Kendrick Lamar

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Kate Hudson

Brandy

Normani

Jennifer Hudson

Halle Bailey and DDG

Angela Bassett

Taraji P. Henson

Vanessa Hudgens

Keke Palmer and Karamo Brown

Janelle Monae

Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa

Night 2:

On Saturday, "Auntie BB" shared a special backstage moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's youngest daughters, Bianca and Capri. Meanwhile, more of her famous pals returned to dance the night away again, including Kelly Rowland, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Vanessa Bryant, Bianca and Capri

Kelly Rowland

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

Tiffany Haddish

Olivia Wilde

Viola Davis and Karamo Brown

DJ Khaled with Big Sean, YG, Roddy Rich and Doechii

Night 1:

Friday night's sold-out concert drew a horde of A-listers who couldn't contain their excitement and documented their experience on social media. From Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union and Sarah Paulson, to Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper, Robin Thicke and Kelly Rowland, everyone had a blast experiencing one of this generation's best performers.

Bey's performance was so captivating, a group that included Jay-Z, Kris Jenner and Offset busted out the electric slide on the dance floor!

DJ Khaled With Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Offset, and Wiz Khalifa

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Abigail Spencer

Sofia Vergara

Offset, Jay-Z, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble

Tracee Ellis Ross

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal

Issa Rae

Offset

Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade

Kelly Rowland

Jessica Alba

Robin Thicke

Jodie Turner-Smith

Keke Palmer

Naomi Osaka

Chance the Rapper

