Diana Ross led the celeb-packed crowd in singing 'Happy Birthday' inside SoFi Stadium.
Beyoncé enjoyed a birthday party for the ages!
In honor of Queen B's 42nd birthday on Monday, Sept. 4, the "Love on Top" singer capped off a three-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium with a star-studded show. Her performance drew the likes of the KarJenners, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson and Kelly Rowland, who was on hand to lend her support for all three performances.
Diana Ross led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the music legend, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise on-stage appearance to perform the "America Has a Problem" remix.
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out with daughter North West, sister Khloe Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick amid reports of a recent health crisis for pregnant Kourtney Kardashian. The girls caught up with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the show, sharing a photo of the group with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the audience, marking the pair's first public outing amid their "low key" romance. Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.
Among the highlights from the show was a thoughtful birthday tribute from fans, who surprised the singer by holding up yellow-and-black balloons to celebrate her special day.
Below, see all the Hollywood royalty who attended the Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles -- many of them appropriately outfitted in head-to-toe silver, per the birthday girl's request.
Night 3:
Diana Ross
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick and Kris Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Kendall Jenner
Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington and Meghan Markle
Lizzo and Chris Rock
Adele
Zendaya, Tom Holland, Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri
Kendrick Lamar
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Kate Hudson
Brandy
Normani
Jennifer Hudson
Halle Bailey and DDG
Angela Bassett
Taraji P. Henson
Vanessa Hudgens
Keke Palmer and Karamo Brown
Janelle Monae
Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa
Night 2:
On Saturday, "Auntie BB" shared a special backstage moment with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's youngest daughters, Bianca and Capri. Meanwhile, more of her famous pals returned to dance the night away again, including Kelly Rowland, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Vanessa Bryant, Bianca and Capri
Kelly Rowland
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Tiffany Haddish
Olivia Wilde
Viola Davis and Karamo Brown
DJ Khaled with Big Sean, YG, Roddy Rich and Doechii
Night 1:
Friday night's sold-out concert drew a horde of A-listers who couldn't contain their excitement and documented their experience on social media. From Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union and Sarah Paulson, to Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper, Robin Thicke and Kelly Rowland, everyone had a blast experiencing one of this generation's best performers.
Bey's performance was so captivating, a group that included Jay-Z, Kris Jenner and Offset busted out the electric slide on the dance floor!
DJ Khaled With Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Offset, and Wiz Khalifa
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Abigail Spencer
Sofia Vergara
Offset, Jay-Z, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble
@jfuentes.g Electric Slide in VIP. #renaissanceworldtour #Beyonce #jayz ♬ original sound - jfg
Tracee Ellis Ross
Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal
Issa Rae
Offset
Gabrielle Union
Dwyane Wade
Kelly Rowland
Jessica Alba
Robin Thicke
Jodie Turner-Smith
Keke Palmer
Naomi Osaka
Chance the Rapper
