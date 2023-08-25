Beyoncé paused her latest Renaissance World Tour show for 10 minutes after her audio suddenly cut out.

Fans at her Thursday night show in Glendale, Arizona, and the fan account Beyoncé Legion, said the "entire sound system failed" as she performed "Alien Superstar," which ironically begins with lyrics including, "The DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system."

The show in Phoenix has paused after the entire sound system failed during "ALIEN SUPERSTAR."



Beyoncé and her dancers have left the stage.#RWT2023 🪩 pic.twitter.com/bdK5Dgpaah — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 25, 2023

"Beyoncé and her dancers have left the stage," wrote the fan account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, alongside a picture of an empty stage.

The moment the sound cut out was also captured on video, at which point the crowd collectively gasped and yelled.

The sound went out in the middle of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/2JwNSN7V8b — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 25, 2023

Beyoncé left the stage and after 10 minutes of silence, returned to the show in what appears to be a brand new outfit — a metallic silver dress with large wings — and started the song over.

After an audio issue stopped the show, Beyoncé has returned to perform "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" again AND has also completed a costume change, debuting a brand new look!#Phoenix#RWT2023 🪩 pic.twitter.com/zRPUS2T1sr — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 25, 2023

A fan at the show quickly praised the superstar for her dancers being true professionals in a moment of panic.

I am at Beyonce in Phoenix and the music cut out. Not ONE dancer stopped. They kept going until they were told to stop. This is the shit we train for. I’m so proud of them and hoping their teachers see this tweet. #Beyonce — TheBrandonJ (@TheBrandonJ) August 25, 2023

"I am at Beyonce in Phoenix and the music cut out. Not ONE dancer stopped," wrote on fan on X. "They kept going until they were told to stop. This is the shit we train for. I'm so proud of them and hoping their teachers see this tweet."

Beyoncé’s next show is in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday. The Renaissance World Tour began back in May and currently has plans to run through October. A slew of stars, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and many more have attended the shows.

Queen Bey's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has been a tour highlight, regularly showing off her dance moves to the delight of the crowd.

For more, watch the clip below:

