Kamala Harris' Beyoncé Concert Look Is Very Vice Presidential

Kamala Harris' Renaissance World Tour look is vice presidential-chic! The 58-year-old vice president looked flawless for her date night out with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

"Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!" Harris captioned a pic of herself in a shimmery gold collared LaQuan Smith blouse with long white flared-out pants, gold heels and a circular necklace.

For the concert outing, Emhoff rocked a black suit, white shirt and black-and-white sneakers. It doesn't look like President Joe Biden joined Harris for the show.

Harris got the seal of approval from Mindy Kaling, who commented on the post, "This is the best Renaissance look!! Getting inspired!!!!👑🏆"

Designer Smith opened up about the look to Vogue, saying, "My brand is all about dressing powerful and strong women. Having Vice President Kamala Harris attend Beyoncé’s tour and wear a custom show look by me is an incredible moment. Two powerhouses uniting!"

Harris attended Saturday's show in FedExField in Landover, Maryland. On Sunday night, Queen Bey had to delay her concert due to severe weather that caused more than 50,000 concertgoers to have to shelter in place at the venue.

Because of the concert's late start -- and thus delayed end -- it was announced that Metro service hours would be extended for the tens of thousands of fans who used public transit to get to the stadium and back home.

The cost of the extended hours of operation, which was reportedly around $100,000, was covered by the tour itself.

