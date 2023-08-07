The Blue Ivy fan club grows with every performance the 11-year-old gives during her mom's Renaissance World Tour. But no one is as excited for the pre-teen as her aunt, Solange Knowles.

The proud auntie was in the audience to watch her niece perform alongside Beyoncé at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland -- adjacent to Washington, D.C. -- for her sold-out stops on Saturday and Sunday. As she has done since joining the tour back in May when the Renaissance World Tour kicked off in Paris, Blue joined her mom onstage for her now-iconic dance sequence during "My Power."

Solange shared a video of Blue strutting her stuff on her Instagram Story, writing, "Address me as blue's auntie only."

Fans have praised Blue's inclusion on her mom's tour, with the "My Power" dance has even become a viral trend on TikTok. At one point last month, the singer's eldest daughter briefly took a break from her appearance, sitting out of a couple of stops. When she made her return to the stage during the Renaissance tour stop at Ford Field in Detroit, the crowd went absolutely wild. Beyoncé had a proud mother moment as she joined the people of the arena as they began to chant "Blue."

Beyoncé has also praised her daughter for joining her onstage, taking to her Instagram to celebrate her achievement when she first made an appearance.

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," she captioned the Instagram post, which led with a picture of Blue front and center stage.

Meanwhile, Solange also gushed over her big sister during this weekend's show as well, sharing a clip of Beyoncé and writing, "forever in awe."

The "Cranes in the Sky" songstress was one of the many famous faces that graced FedEx Field to watch Beyoncé perform that weekend. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff took to social media to thank the singer for a "fun date night."

Sunday's show was plagued by some frightening weather conditions, which delayed the show for around an hour after a shelter-in-place warning was issued at around 6:30 p.m. ET.

Approximately 50,000 concertgoers were forced to huddle together under cover as the storm raged overhead and torrential rain poured down on and around the stadium.

However, at around 8:25 p.m., the "all clear" was issued, and the planned concert was able to proceed, to the relief and delight of fans.

Because of the concert's late start -- and thus delayed end -- it was announced that Metro service hours would be extended for the tens of thousands of fans who used public transit to get to the stadium and back home.

The cost of the extended hours of operation, which was reportedly around $100,000, was covered by the tour itself.

As for the show itself, fans noted that during Beyoncé performance of her "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" song -- which notably name-checks a running list of iconic Black women entertainers including Nina Simone, Erykah Badu, Lizzo, Lauryn Hill, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliot and Aretha Franklin, among several others -- she included Lizzo's name once more.

During a stop in Boston on Tuesday, the singer seemed to switch things up. Beyoncé seemed to swap the lyric "Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Row" in favor of repeating "Badu" four times. Some previously saw this as an allusion to the recent controversy surrounding the lawsuit filed against Lizzo by three former backup dancers.

After the speculation reached a fever pitch, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, responded to those claims in an Instagram comment on The Jasmine Brand account, writing, "She also didn't say her own sisters name yal should really stop."

However, the "sister" in question appears to be Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, as her biological sister, Solange Knowles, was mentioned in the performance.

