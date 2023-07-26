Style

Beyoncé and Amazon Release the New Collection of ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Merch: Shop Drop 2.0 Now

By Lauren Gruber
Beyonce Renaissance World Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is taking the world by storm, and the show's U.S. leg is only just getting started. Scoring tickets for the coveted concert may have felt tougher than Bey's Coachella training, but if you were lucky enough to secure seats, you know better than to show up to the Renaissance World Tour in a lackluster outfit.

Merch lines can be brutal, but Beyoncé and Amazon Music just dropped a second collection of exclusive Renaissance World Tour merch that you can shop now. The collaboration is coming to life over the course of four, distinct drops released throughout the North American leg of the tour. Drop 2.0 of the collection features Renaissance tees, sweatshirts, posters and more that are all out of this world.

Shop Renaissance Tour Merch

The second drop in the four-part collaboration between Beyoncé and Amazon includes four new T-shirt designs and a sticker pack that celebrate the iconography of the tour. Grab all five pieces of merch below while they are still in stock.

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Summer T-Shirt
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Summer T-Shirt
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Summer T-Shirt

Grab this "Summer Renaissance" graphic tee to wear all season long.

$35
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Alien Superstar T-Shirt
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Alien Superstar T-Shirt
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Alien Superstar T-Shirt

This "Alien Superstar" tee is too classy for this world.

$35
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Sticker Pack
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Sticker Pack
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Sticker Pack

Adorn your laptop, water bottle, mirror and anywhere else you can think of with a pack of 16 Beyonce stickers.

$30
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt

Virgo season is less than a month away, and this tee is an excellent gift idea.

$35
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Heated T-Shirt
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Heated T-Shirt
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Heated T-Shirt

Heat up your summer with a sultry new tour tee.

$35
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Tee
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Disco Cowboy Hat T-Shirt
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Tee
$40
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Marquee Tee
Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Billboard T-Shirt
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Marquee Tee
$40
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatshirt
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Marquee Sweatshirt
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatshirt
$80
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatpants
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Marquee Sweatpants
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatpants
$75
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Poster
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Poster
Amazon
Beyoncé Official Renaissance Poster
$20

Though the recent reveal of Beyoncé and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing's Renaissance couture collection was exciting to see, some budgets don't allow for that level of flex. Plus, the name of the game is comfort for a concert that will surely encourage dancing from start to finish. That's why we've scoured every corner of the internet to find some Beyoncé concert outfit inspiration in order to source budget-friendly, non-restrictive clothing you can move in while looking like a work of art.

Renaissance's futuristic Western aesthetic gives us plenty of ways to take an outfit from basic to alien superstar. We're talking cowboy boots, plenty of fringe, metallics on metallics, and bustiers dripping in crystals. You can channel Bey's Club Renaissance outfit in head-to-toe silver, or take inspiration from the album cover with a glittering bra top. The album epitomizes summer, so flirty dresses are also a less literal take on the theme.

Below, shop our favorite Renaissance tour outfit ideas from Amazon, Revolve, Free People, Urban Outfitters and more.

H:ours Sandy Top
H:ours Sandy Top
Revolve
H:ours Sandy Top

A row of crystals takes this simple black corset to the next level.

$128
Dolce Vita Solida Boots
Dolce Vita Solida Boots
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Solida Boots

Give your outfit some attitude with metallic silver cowboy boots.

$260$105
WITH CODE FIREWORK
Urban Outfitters Kira Rhinestone Bra Top
Urban Outfitters Kira Rhinestone Bra Top
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Kira Rhinestone Bra Top

Take a note from the Renaissance album cover with a crystal bra top.

$39$20
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Pair a statement top with Abercrombie's best-selling jeans for the ultimate cool girl look.

$90
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
Amazon
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag

Most stadiums are requiring clear bags for safety purposes, so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.

$20$18
City Chic Bright Night Ruched Sequin Sheath Dress
City Chic Bright Night Ruched Sequin Sheath Dress
Nordstrom
City Chic Bright Night Ruched Sequin Sheath Dress

This eye-catching sequin dress is surprisingly comfy thanks to its stretch fabric.

$139
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Revolve
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."

$120
Free People Margot Bustier Dark Wash Denim Mini Dress
Margot Bustier Dark Wash Denim Mini Dress
Lulus
Free People Margot Bustier Dark Wash Denim Mini Dress

This dark-wash denim bustier dress would look especially cute with silver cowboy boots.

$128$49
Disco Cowboy Hat
Disco Cowboy Hat
Etsy
Disco Cowboy Hat

This disco cowboy hat is almost identical to the one Bey rocks on the Renaissance cover — just make sure to take it off during the show to avoid blocking the view!

$200$144
Dynamite Clothing Mesh Rhinestone Mini Dress
Dynamite Clothing Mesh Rhinestone Mini Dress
Dynamite Clothing
Dynamite Clothing Mesh Rhinestone Mini Dress

Rock the sheer dressing trend with a shimmering mesh overlay mini.

$110
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Done Up In Denim Corset
Out From Under Done Up In Denim Corset
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Done Up In Denim Corset

The corset top craze is still going strong — embrace it with this denim top.

$59$40
UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant
UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant
Urban Outfitters
UO Jana Nylon Balloon Cargo Pant

Stand out from the crowd while staying comfy in a pair of bright parachute pants.

$59$41
Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans
Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans
Edikted
Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans

"I’ve gotten so many compliments on these pants," praised one five-star reviewer of these metallic flares. "They make your figure look great!"

$89$45
Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap
Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap

For the Club Renaissance party, Bey topped off her all-silver look with a matching headscarf. This shimmering option is nice and lightweight for the summer heat.

$39
ASOS DESIGN Curve Embellishment Mini Dress
ASOS DESIGN Curve Embellishment Mini Dress
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Embellishment Mini Dress

Turn heads in a bright green blouson mini dress.

$140$105
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90$45
Windsor On The Fringe Rhinestone Denim Shorts
Windsor On The Fringe Rhinestone Denim Shorts
Windsor
Windsor On The Fringe Rhinestone Denim Shorts

Your basic denim shorts get an upgrade with diamond tassels.

$50

