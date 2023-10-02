Beyhive, have we got news for you: Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is set for movie release.

Whether you couldn't make it to see Beyoncé's breathtaking performances live during the Renaissance tour or you're excited to relive the show in a new way, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is giving you that chance. The documentary hits theaters on December 1.

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri," begins the press statement about the documentary. "It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy."

To get the news of this release all up in your mind, Beyoncé announced the documentary in an Instagram post, in which she captioned, "Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply."

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé documentary release date:

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé concert film premieres in theaters, including AMC and Regal-owned theaters, on December 1, 2023.

How to watch Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé documentary :

Currently, your only option to see this incredible performance is by watching the film when it comes to theaters on December 1.

