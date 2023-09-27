Megan Thee Stallion is still on cloud nine after performing with her idol, Beyoncé, over the weekend. The Houston natives teamed up to bring fans the first-ever performance of their GRAMMY-winning single, "Savage (Remix)," during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in her hometown.

The song was first released in March 2020 on Megan's EP Suga, and fans were delightfully shocked when Beyoncé hopped on for a remix the next month. The remix later appeared on Megan's debut album, Good News, and the duo went on to win GRAMMYs for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

On Tuesday, after their weekend performance, Megan took to her social media accounts to recap the experience, sharing clips of her preparing to take the stage and snapshots of what she described as her "ugly crying."

In the voiceover, Megan warns her fans that she will "never shut the f**k up because I performed with Beyoncé!"

"Y'all don't know how many times I have cried this weekend. Y'all don't understand Beyoncé is my idol. Like I really genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole heart," she continues in the video. "I got on this camo because I would go to f**king war behind Beyoncé. I would never not be Beyoncé's number one fan."

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

The 28-year-old reminds fans that her admiration for the 42-year-old superstar comes by way of her late mother, Holly Thomas, who was a huge fan of the singer.

"My whole life I was like, you know, 'I wanna rap with Beyoncé.' To get the opportunity to get onstage with the woman that I love, like the woman that is the woman of all the women -- I was up there with Beyoncé," Megan gushes. "B**ch, that got me f**ked up!"

As the video recaps Megan's performance, she quips, "Why would I not be twerking? I'm twerking with the queen! So then I got up there, again! Night two! Goddamn! Oh my god, look at Beyoncé get cut up! This is really Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé onstage. What is happening in the world?"

Megan captioned her post with a heartfelt message punctuating her excitement, writing, "Yall I have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you 👑🐝 thank you thank you thank you for everything 💙💙💙."

Footage of Megan's surprise performance first circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter). Megan made her grand entrance on Saturday, walking onstage in a fatigue bodysuit similar to Beyoncé's as she rapped the first verse of their remix, while the singer stood on the set behind her and danced along.

Making sure that Megan heard how much their hometown loves her, Beyoncé encouraged the audience to cheer the "WAP" rapper on. "I want y'all to let us hear how proud," Beyoncé told the crowd in NRG stadium. "Don't she make you proud? She makes me proud."

Beyoncé added, "I love you, girl," to which Megan excitedly replied, "I love you Beyoncé!"

The pair pulled off a similar performance on Sunday.

In addition to the H-Town Hottie, the "Crazy in Love" songstress had support onstage from her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. In the audience were former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Letoya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. As for the A-list talent who showed up to support, Lizzo, Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet were also in the crowd.

Following the performance, the "Bongos" rapper took to Instagram to show off her stage outfit and gush about taking the stage with the Queen -- for the song that helped her make history at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Megan's performance with Beyoncé came almost two weeks after she made her return to the stage since taking a hiatus after she testified at Tory Lanez's felony assault trial. The head Hottie joined Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs for the premiere performance of their latest single, "Bongos."

"BEYONCE I LOVE YOU 💙💙💙 HOUSTON I LOVE YOUUU #renaissancetour @beyonce GOODNIGHT," Megan wrote.

The "Her" rapper recently told ET that her fans need to be "be on point," as she has surprises up her sleeve, including plans to release new music very soon.

"I like to surprise the Hotties, so I'm not gonna say how soon, but just be expecting it," the GRAMMY winner said when ET asked her when fans can expect her previously teased new music to be released.

"Everybody knows spooky season is my favorite season, so just be on point," she added.