It's her! After months of being away from the spotlight, Megan Thee Stallion made her red carpet return at Vanity Fair's star-studded 2023 Oscars after-party last night.

Styled by award-winning Image Architect, Law Roach, the Traumazine artist made her mark in a show-stopping custom black lurex moire gown with an open bustier and flounce hem by Bach Mai, giving fellow partygoers a sultry siren look that offered up a fresh take on Old Hollywood glamour.

Megan gave the Houston-born fashion designer some love when ET spoke with her on the red carpet, praising Bach and saying, "He got me snatched tonight."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The rapper has remained out of the public eye since testifying against former friend Tory Lanez during his felony assault trial in December. After a week-long trial, the Canadian was convicted on three counts at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. His new trial motion will be heard on April 10, and if it’s rejected, Lanez will be sentenced.

Meanwhile, after joking that she called her "Auntie" Beyoncé for tickets to the Renaissance World Tour, Megan teased that she has been working on new music, telling ET that fans can expect "a new album."

The rapper recently scored an early victory in the legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, so that new album might come sooner rather than later. In December, a Texas judge sided with the Houston rapper by denying the label's request that her 2021 album, Something for Thee Hotties, be declared something less than an album under her contract, according to Rolling Stone.

Megan filed her underlying lawsuit against 1501, founded by former professional baseball player Carl Crawford, back in February 2022. The label filed a countersuit in March of that year.

Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial, Faces 22 Years in Prison This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial, Faces 22 Years in Prison

The label filed its latest request on Sept. 14, arguing that Something for Thee Hotties shouldn't be ruled an "album" under the rapper's contract because it includes previously available recordings and allegedly "failed to follow the proper approval procedures." The request asked that the court bypass a trial completely.

Megan replied to the motion on Dec. 19, arguing that she fully complied with the terms of her deal and deserved a chance to argue her case at trial. The Harris County judge rejected the motion for the pre-trial ruling in a one-page decision, which means the GRAMMY winner's $1 million lawsuit against 1501 will proceed to trial intact.

While the rapper remains signed to the record label, a recent public apology from Crawford may mean the legal battle is coming to an amicable conclusion. Last month, the former MLB player admitted to TMZ that he made mistakes in handling their conflict, especially over social media.

"Me and Megan, we haven't talked since 2019," the 41-year-old told the outlet. "We've been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it's unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet."

"You take this social media part out of it, we don't have a problem ... I'm done with that," he added. "You not gon' hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I'm doing something like this. You not gon' see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy."

Either way, hotties can get look forward to new things coming from their favorite rapper! Megan Thee Stallion will return to the stage for the first time this year to headline the AT&T Block Party on March 31, the first day of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Megan Thee Stallion Influenced This Celeb Designer’s Latest Line

Megan Thee Stallion Gains Early Victory in Contract War With Label

Adele Sends Megan Thee Stallion a Message After Tory Lanez Conviction

Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Felony Assault Trial

Idris Elba Campaigning for ‘Black Panther’ Role at 2023 Oscars — Just Not as a Villain! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery