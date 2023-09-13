Fans are speculating about what happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage at Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards after cameras captured what appeared to be the rapper angrily yelling at the singer.

On Wednesday, Megan posted a video to social media with Justin to shut down any rumors the two had a feud. "I just talk with my hands🤷🏽‍♀️ lol @justintimberlake love ya 💙," said Megan.

Sources tell ET that the meeting was actually a sweet moment between the two where Justin told Megan, "It's so nice to meet you." Megan replied, "No, no! This don't count, this don't count! We gotta meet proper."

Another source close to the situation tells ET, "Meg loves Justin. She was saying 'No, no, no, we've never met before.' It was their first time meeting and she was excited."

Justin was at the VMAs to reunite with his *NSYNC bandmates, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, and present the Best Pop Video.

The group took the stage to thunderous applause, from Taylor Swift especially, who was freaking out in the crowd. And the singer was even more overwhelmed when they announced her as the winner for her "Anti-Hero" music video.

Justin then ran into Meg backstage after *NSYNC's presentation.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on MTV. Check out ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete winners list.

