Demi Lovato has made her triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in six years. The 31-year-old "Confident" singer took to the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the live awards show to rock out.

Lovato rocked out to a medley of throwback hits, including "Sorry Not Sorry," "Cool For The Summer" and "Heart Attack."

During the performance, Taylor Swift could be spotted in the audience, dancing alongside Ice Spice.

Throughout her career, Lovato has been nominated for 13 VMAs, including two this year for the music video for her song, "Swine." In 2012, she won the Best Video With a Message award for "Skyscraper."

The Disney Channel alum is embracing her edgy side lately as she prepares for the release of her album, Revamped, on Sept. 15. Revamped features many of Lovato's biggest pop hits including "Heart Attack," "Confident," "Sorry Not Sorry," and "Cool for the Summer," reimagined as rock songs.

Lovato is just one of many A-list performers at this year's VMAs. Other performers include emcee Nicki Minaj, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Dona Cat, Anita, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerina, Lil Wayne, and more.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

