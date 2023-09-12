Stray Kids Thank Their Stays as They Celebrate First-Ever VMAs Win

The Stray Kids are officially VMA winners!

The group took home Best K-pop Video for their hit "S-Class" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, and they couldn't hold back their surprise -- or their appreciation for their loyal fanbase of Stays.

"First of all we'd like to thank the VMAs for inviting us," Bang Chan told the crowd as the eight-member group excitedly took the stage. "To receive this award really means a lot to us."

Felix added, "We we want to thank our fans, our Stays, for being so supportive. We have so much to show you guys, so please continue to support in the future."

The Stray Kids are also set to take the stage to perform "S-Class" for the VMAs crowd. When ET spoke with them on the VMAs pink carpet ahead of the show, Felix assured that their stage show will satisfy both their STAY fanbase and new fans alike.

"This performance really brings out a lot of Stray Kids colors," he explained. "Definitely there's gonna be a lot of lighting, effects, there's gonna be a lot of dances. We can't wait to show our fans."

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

