Taylor Swift Freaks Out Over *NSYNC Reunion at 2023 VMAs

This *NSYNC reunion is all we ever wanted -- and Taylor Swift is having the time of her life!

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone reunited to present the Best Pop Video.

The group took the stage to thunderous applause, from Swift especially, who was freaking out in the crowd. And the singer was even more overwhelmed when they announced her as the winner, for her "Anti-Hero" video.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," Swift said of her award, telling the group. "I have your dolls! You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much"

And the singer spoke for *NSYNC fans everywhere when she speculated what the reunion might mean for the group's future. "They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is!"

The seven-time VMA winners' last appearance together at the ceremony was in 2013, when they came together and joined Justin Timberlake onstage during his Video Vanguard Award performance -- an event that marked the first time all five members of the group performed together since disbanding in 2002.

Prior to their appearance, ET confirmed that the "Bye Bye Bye" singers would be making an appearance at the show.

NSYNC's latest appearance together comes after fans have been speculating their return online. In August, ET confirmed that the group will come together for new music as part of the upcoming Trolls film.

"JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake," a source told ET.

The source added that the quintet will also reunite as NSYNC to release a new song for the movie. The song will be their first together since their last album, Celebrity, was released in 2001.

In 2018, NSYNC reunited as they were presented with their star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. All five men were on hand for the ceremony, which happened to fall on the 20th anniversary of their debut single, "I Want You Back." The same week, they shocked fans when they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year's VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

