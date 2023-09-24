The H-Town hotties reunited for a special performance!

On Saturday, Megan The Stallion helped Beyoncé make night one of her hometown Renaissance World Tour shows special. Fans were surprised as Megan entered the stage to help the Queen perform their GRAMMY-winning "Savage Remix."

Megan made her grand entrance on the stage in a fatigue bodysuit, similar to Beyoncé's as she rapped the first verse of her rap, while the singer stood on the set behind her and danced along.

Making sure that Megan heard how much their hometown loves her, Beyoncé encouraged the audience to cheer the "WAP" rapper on.

"I want y'all to let us hear how proud," Beyoncé told the crowd in NRG stadium. "Don't she make you proud? She make me proud."

Beyoncé added, "I love you girl."

Which Megan replied, "I love you Beyoncé."

In addition to the H-Town Hottie, the "Crazy in Love" songstress had support on stage from daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. In the audience were former Destiny's Child members, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Letoya Lucket and Latavia Roberson. As for the A-list talent who showed up to support, Lizzo, Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet were also in the crowd.

Following the performance, the "Bongos" rapper took to Instagram to react to taking the stage with the Queen -- for the song that helped her make history at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

"BEYONCE I LOVE YOU 💙💙💙 HOUSTON I LOVE YOUUU #renaissancetour @beyonce GOODNIGHT," Megan wrote.

Megan's performance with Beyoncé came almost two weeks after she made her return to the stage, following Tory Lanez starting his prison sentence. The head Hottie joined Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs for the premiere performance of their latest single, "Bongos."

Last week, the "Her" rapper told ET that her fans need to be "be on point," as she has plans to release new music very soon.

"I like to surprise the Hotties, so I'm not gonna say how soon, but just be expecting it," the GRAMMY winner said when ET's Rachel Smith asked her when fans can expect her previously teased new music to be released.

"Everybody knows spooky season is my favorite season, so just be on point," she added.

